Projected costs for Mount Vernon School District’s planned new Mustang Activities Complex have risen substantially due to inflation and will likely need to be trimmed, Superintendent Greg Batenhorst said at a school board work session Monday, Aug. 8.

This past May, the school board approved $6.25 million for the project, including everything planned for it. At that time, the estimated cost of the complex was $5.7 million. In the last month, though, prices have risen, and the entire project if built now would cost $6.599 million.

