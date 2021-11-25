The City of Mount Vernon approved a recommendation from the Mount Vernon Housing Commission for low-density and mixed use residential in the Highway 30 bypass area.
The Housing Commission recommended taking a stair-step concept development for the Highway 30 area.
That development should include a senior living facility of some type.
The housing commission recommended that the city should look at including townhomes and patio homes in the Business 30 and eastward expansion, targeting three bedroom and two bathroom houses to allow for starter homes or homes for those downsizing from larger homes to have housing options in the community.
The commission also recommended that senior housing is a need in the community, including an independent living complex with amenities including dining, group spaces and recreation areas, as the location would be within walking or easy driving distance of doctors’ offices and grocery stores.
Finally, the commission recommended more housing in mixed-use neighborhoods, including housing located within walking distance from retail and service establishments that are developed in the Business 30 area.
Both Mount Vernon City Council members Stephanie West and Scott Rose noted that the plan fits well with the master plan for the Highway 30 bypass plan area.
There have been a number of queries for development in the Mount Vernon community, but no development has advanced fully, noted Mount Vernon city administrator Chris Nosbisch.