The Mount Vernon City Council will be moving back to in-person meetings beginning Monday, June 21.
The Mount Vernon City Council will hold meetings at the Mount Vernon-Lisbon Police Station for the next six months. It is a larger space than the council chambers in city hall and allows better social distancing for council members and the public.
The council will still offer a Zoom option for the foreseeable future, however, for citizens and council members not ready to attend in-person meetings.
It is up to each board and commission to determine when it begins meeting in person, city administrator Chris Nosbisch said.