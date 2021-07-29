With his recent announcement that Mayor Hampton will not seek reelection, I would like to announce that I am running for mayor of Mount Vernon. My interest in running for mayor is predicated on my desire to be of service to this community.
Mount Vernon has been very good to my wife Vicky and me and our three children. That continues as we have grandchildren engaged here. Much has been bestowed on us. To whom much is given, much is expected. This is a service role where, if elected, I can give back to Mount Vernon.
I have no “action list” or top three or 10 items I want to implement. I believe most of our citizens feel that our city is already headed in a positive direction. My theme of service to the community recognizes that we are where we are due to the dedication of many people. The last few decades of councils, mayors, commission members and City staff have put Mount Vernon in an enviable position among small cities.
With the experience I’ve garnered as a member of the Mount Vernon City Council for the last six years and my 27 years of service on the Mount Vernon School Board, I feel that I have some knowledge of the citizens’ needs. I have a grasp of good governance, regardless of the role I have undertaken.
As a mayoral candidate, I will be engaging with the public in a variety of ways. Besides the excellent panels and forums like those sponsored by the League of Women Voters and the biography for the SUN Newspaper, I would like to offer some other choices such as evening and weekend “listening posts” where I will make myself available to the public to answer questions from citizens.
Be sure to exercise your right and vote on Nov. 2. Thank you for considering me for mayor. I would appreciate your vote.
And remember this years’ Heritage Days theme: “There’s no place like Mount Vernon”.