I am running for re-election to the Mount Vernon City Council.
In my first term on the city council, we made the following accomplishments: building the Lester Buresh Family Community Wellness Center, purchasing a former church to convert to a new police facility, merging Mount Vernon and Lisbon police forces, providing local small business COVID relief funds, responding to the derecho, developing our uptown outdoor dining areas and new pocket park, improving and building walking trails, and proactively planning for future growth in new developments and the Hwy. 30 bypass area. I know I haven’t listed them all.
I am running again because I believe we are far from done. My belief is that this community only gets better, but not without consistent analysis, commitment and hard work. I’d like to see improved internet services for our citizens and public wi-fi offered in city parks and buildings, something new to evolve from the old fire station, wayfinding signage directing Hwy. 30 and Hwy. 1 traffic to our small businesses, analysis and vision regarding Main Street parking, continued commitment to city composting services, a fair and thorough evaluation of responses to the RFP for city garbage service, and continued improvement in walkability via the sidewalk and trails programs, among other things.
Regardless, I’d like to continue to be a part of these decisions. My passion for this community speaks for itself, but in addition, I pride myself in taking action. I get things done, and I do that by listening, involvement, commitment, preparedness and responsiveness. I look forward to serving this unique community for another four years, and would appreciate your vote on Tuesday, Nov. 2.