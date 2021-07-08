The Lisbon city council will be taking bids on making immediate repairs to the Meyers barns. The historic barns on the northwest side of the city are part of a nature and recreation area the city is developing.
Lisbon city administrator Brandon Siggins said that insurance coverage for derecho damage to the barns would come in between $45,000 and $63,000.
Estimates from the construction engineer to repair immediate damages to the barns is estimated between $40,000 and $60,000. Addressing those additional charges will protect the barns from further deterioration while additional grants and restoration projects are completed.
Lisbon Historic Preservation Commission member Ann Opatz reminded the council that the barns are part of the city’s preservation plans.
“These preservation plans help us and the city plan ahead for what needs to be done to preserve these historic buildings,” Opatz said. “The barns should be part of the Capital Improvement Plan and comprehensive improvement plans for the city to designate funding for the projects in those buildings.
“Not all repairs need to be made now, but this helps start the process of saving these buildings.”
Lisbon City Council member Nathan Smith said that getting bids on the project is an important next step.
Lisbon City Council member Stephanie Kamberling was concerned if he barns were marked as totaled by insurance, would they be able to be covered by insurance after additional repairs are made.
For Lisbon City Council Sara Nost, her worry was if people were injured in the buildings between now and when they are deemed safe for people besides contractors to be in them.
Siggins noted that would be covered under liability coverage, and the buildings have been stable enough to withstand a tornado 100 years ago and the derecho last year. The derecho did cause some damage to the roofs of the barn that the council needs to get fixed.
Concerns were raised about potential bids being higher due to the cost of lumber at the moment.
Lisbon Historic Preservation Commission member Rebecca Hess said that the council is in the market for donated materials that could be used in the construction and repair process of the barns as a way to save costs on the repairs.