The Mount Vernon City council rejected a funding request to use American Rescue Plan funds for the Cedar Valley Humane Society’s capital campaign.
The humane society requested 1.5 to 2.5 percent of the city off Mount Vernon’s ARP funds for their organization. That request would amount to between $10,000 and $17,000 for the City of Mount Vernon.
“We have already earmarked the funds from the American Rescue Plan to do a water meter replacement project,” said Mount Vernon city administrator Chris Nosbisch. “I’m also hesitant to give money away to the Cedar Valley Humane Society as we utilize their services less than half a dozen times per year, and if we do utilize their organization, we are charged for doing so.”
The city utilizes the Cedar Valley Humane Society only in situations where dogs placed in the temporary pound are unable to be rehomed in 48 hours of time. For Mount Vernon, that amounts to roughly 10 percent of the animals at large cases the department deals with, according to Mount Vernon police chief Doug Shannon. The only instance where the department rushes an animal to the care facility is when they are sick and need additional care then just being placed in a pen for a day.
When the city does take an animal to the humane society, they face a charge off $150 to $300 per animal.
Mount Vernon council member Stephanie West noted that citizens can support the Cedar Valley Humane Society on their own.