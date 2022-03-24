The Lisbon city council took no action on further investigating an ordinance to encourage business owners in downtown Lisbon to actually have a storefront.
Council member Mike Williams was asking the matter be reviewed, noting the three or more businesses in the downtown that have no storefronts but serve as storage for their owners.
City attorney Mike Parmventer said that as long as the buildings are following all city codes and ordinances, there is nothing the city can do to try and enforce actual storefronts in the downtown.
“You can’t force a business owner to lease their building to someone else, nor can you force them to revamp businesses they own,” Parmventer said. “It’s similar to you can’t force someone who owns a home that they need to reside in the residence. As long as they are making sure the sidewalks are cleaned, the lawns are mowed and they follow all city ordinances, there’s nothing the city can do.”
Parmventer said he also had issues with pursuing an ordinance that would push owners to adhere to having a business in the downtown, noting that it was a slippery slope proposition for the city.
“Who would determine what is an acceptable business and what those businesses can sell?” Parmventer said.
Lisbon firefighters
to be commendedMembers of the Lisbon Fire Department will be commended for their assistance in the lifesaving efforts from the grain bin accident in mid-February.
Fire chief Brandon Siggins said he wants to honor those firefighters at the end of the April 11 Lisbon City council meeting. The four men rescued from the grain bin have also been invited to attend the ceremony as well.
The ceremony and a reception will be held at the Lisbon Fire Station following the April 11 city council meeting.