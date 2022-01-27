The Mount Vernon city council looks to fill an empty seat on the council via appointment as opposed to special election.
Mount Vernon City Administrator Chris Nosbisch said that the city will publicize the plans to appoint someone to the city council at the next meeting, and make the appointment at the Monday, Feb. 7 meeting.
The public has an opportunity to request a special election for the position is held instead of appointment within two weeks of the announcement.
Appointment would be the least costly effort for the City of Mount Vernon, as a special election would cost between $4,500 to $7,500.
Mount Vernon City Council member Paul Tuerler said the precedent for the city has always been to determine by special election or appointment based on the length of the term that needed to be filled.
“If it was for the majority of the term, we’d opt for the position to be decided by special election,” Tuerler said. “If it was for half a term or less, we’d opt for appointment instead. From that perspective, I don’t believe we need the additional expense of a special election for this seat.”
Anyone interested in being appointed to the seat should notify the city. Council members have to live within city limits and be eligible to vote in an election.