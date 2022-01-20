The COVID-19 vaccination policies put in place at Lisbon Schools have been paused, due to the ruling by the Iowa commissioner of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration he will not enforce the ETS mandate in the state of Iowa. The policies were further impacted and made moot by the Supreme Court’s ruling striking down the OSHA ETS for employers of more than 100 employees on Thursday, Jan. 14.
Lisbon superintendent Pat Hocking noted that the school’s attorney was recommending the board pause any action while the legal ramifications are more closely explored.
Part of the reason for the pause is not to rescind action the board has already taken. If the board were to repeal the policies in place currently, they’d have to hold an emergency meeting to pass the same action they had taken at the previous special meeting.
By tabling action on the policies now, the emergency policies are still in place if Lisbon needs to take action to pass additional readings within the next 90 days.
Lisbon school board member Robyn Richey moved to suspend the policy, but the motion died due to lack of a second.
Lisbon school board member John Prasil said he was reticent to rescind the policies, noting that if they were repealed and hold up in court, it would be akin to the district choosing to fine themselves $136,000 for not following the OSHA ETS.
“That’s $136,000 we really can’t afford at the moment,” Prasil said.
Lisbon school board president Jen Caspers noted that the situation is volatile and changes almost every day.
“Pausing action on implementing these policies saves us a step down the road,” Caspers said.