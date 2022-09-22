The Mount Vernon Mustangs football crew had a slow start Friday, but made up for lost time, defeating the Center Point-Urbana Stormin Pointers 42-6.
The Pointers were the first to score in the game, as the first quarter began winding down. Running back Jacob Estevez ran two yards into the endzone with 1:52 remaining in the opening period. A two-point conversion attempt was unsuccessful, and CPU would end the quarter with a 6-0 lead.
The rest of the contest would belong to the Mustangs.
The team started their assault with two Joey Rhomberg touchdown passes to Austin Deeb — for 10 yards (with 9:28 in the second quarter), and 27 yards (with :42 seconds in the half to play). Ben Crock connected on both point-afters, and the Mustangs were up 14-6 at the half.
Rhomberg, who is leading 3A in passing yards, found an open Brady Erickson, who is leading 3A in receptions, with 2:21 left in the third for an eight yard touchdown play. Crock again nailed the kick, and the team was up 21-6.
In the fourth quarter, Rhomberg, now fully warmed up, connected with Jensen Meeker for a 56-yard touchdown with 11:50 to play. Crock’s point-after was on point, and the Mustangs now led 28-6.
The team would go on to score two more times in the game, with Clark Younggreen running for two yards with 10:34 left, and Jackson Hird running for nine yards with 7:43 left to play. Crock succeeded with both kicks, and Mustangs ran away with the game 42-6.
The Mustangs, now 4-0, will host the 3-1 Benton Bobcats Friday with a 7:30 kickoff.