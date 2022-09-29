The Crewmates (the ninth grade/juniors team) won the annual Powderpuff Football game played at First Street Community Field, 40-8. The game was played Thursday evening.

Ty Panos coaching
Buy Now

Ty Panos coaches the Imposters team at the powderpuff football game.

The Crewmates were the first to score, after both teams failed to advance the ball in their first drives. The Crewmates took possession of the ball in the next drive and ended with a touchdown at 10:22 in the first half. The two-point conversion was good, leaving the score 8-0.

Powderpuff 2
Buy Now

An Imposter teammate advances the ball down the field as a Crewmate snags her flag.
Powderpuff 1
Buy Now

An Imposter player prepares to catch the ball as a Crewmate defender reaches for the flags to derail the ball advancing down the field.
Powderpuff 3
Buy Now

The Crewmates get ready to run the ball towards the endzone in a tight defense.
Powderpuff 4
Buy Now

A Crewmates player advances the ball down the field while members of the Imposters try to remove her flags.
Kolton williams
Buy Now

Youth referee Kolton Williams throws the football along the sidelines during half time.

Recommended for you