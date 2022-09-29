The Crewmates (the ninth grade/juniors team) won the annual Powderpuff Football game played at First Street Community Field, 40-8. The game was played Thursday evening.
The Crewmates were the first to score, after both teams failed to advance the ball in their first drives. The Crewmates took possession of the ball in the next drive and ended with a touchdown at 10:22 in the first half. The two-point conversion was good, leaving the score 8-0.
The Imposters (sophomore and senior) team tried advancing the ball, but a throw deep to a receiver was intercepted by the Crewmates at 5:50 and returned for the second touchdown, 14-0.
While the Imposters worked on their throwing game in subsequent plays, the Crewmates again intercepted the ball at 4:00. They scored their third touchdown at 1:25, with another two-point conversion, 22-0.
The Imposters made a good effort on their next possession, converting a first down from the 20-yard line and coming within yards of the endzone when the first half ended.
After half time, the Imposters returned with a new strategy, starting the ball to the left side and having the runner move the ball down to the right side of the field and gain as many yards as possible. That strategy helped the Impostors get their first touchdown at 14:39 of the second half, leaving the score 22-8.
It would be their only score, however, for the Imposters on the night, as the Crewmates added two more touchdowns in the period, one at 8:42 and one at the 0:45 time.
The Imposters tried putting a disguised male player on the field with 20 seconds left, but refs called out the shenanigan, leaving the clock run down and the Crewmates cruising to a victory.