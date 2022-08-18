The combined Mount Vernon-Lisbon cross country team are about to kick off the 2022 season with high hopes.
Fresh off their 2021 campaign where both the girls and boys teams qualified for state, the squad will make another run at it this year, beginning Aug. 23, when they host the Mount Vernon Invitational.
Returning state qualifiers for the girls team are Laura Swart, Emrie Johnson, Abbie Moss and Sierra Snyder.
Returning qualifiers for the boys are Luke Stephens, Klayten Perreault and Junior Krob.
The Mustangs will be led by head coach Kory Swart, in his 11th season with the team. He is joined again by assistant coach Kim Fall and Ean Caskey.
Swart sounded an optimistic note about both sides of his squad.
“The girls have a lot of potential this year, as we have quite a bit returning, and have some more depth than last year,” he said.
“If they keep working hard like they have done so far this first week, then they could really make some noise in October.”
On the boys’ side of the team, Swart landed between optimist and realist.
“We’ll have to piece some things together, as Luke Stephens is out with a torn ACL, and we lost quite a bit of experience from last year,” said Swart. “Zach Fall is back, though, after being injured last year, and qualified for state as a freshman and sophomore.”
The seasoned coach has been impressed by what he has seen so far from his young athletes.
“Both the girls and boys have done a really nice job preparing for the season,” he said. “It should pay huge dividends as we get into our meet schedule later on this year.”
With the Aug. 23 invite approaching, the coach is excited for what he could see.
“I’m really looking forward to seeing where we are as a team. I’m hoping that we can get off to a great start, and build some momentum early in the season,” said the coach.
With a little momentum, and some impressive performances, Swart indicated, “I do believe the potential is there to have a really nice season.”