The combined Mount Vernon-Lisbon cross country team are about to kick off the 2022 season with high hopes.

Fresh off their 2021 campaign where both the girls and boys teams qualified for state, the squad will make another run at it this year, beginning Aug. 23, when they host the Mount Vernon Invitational.

MVL XC Boys group woods (copy)
A group of Mount Vernon-Lisbon cross country runners brave a patch of woods in the Solon Cross Country meet early last week.

