Crystal ‘Cris’ Janette Osborn (nee Carmer), 86, of Mount Vernon, passed peacefully surrounded by her family March 16, 2022. Interment was at Lisbon Cemetery Saturday, March 19, 2022. Arrangements were with Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services in Mount Vernon.
Crystal was born Nov. 22, 1935, to Roy and Beryl Carmer. She was born and raised in Mount Vernon by Beryl and Emil Walter. Crystal was the MV Band Queen, graduating high school in 1953, before going on to business school in Davenport.
She married Frank Osborn in 1958, and together raised their three children. She relished time with friends and family on weekend camping trips and the yearly week-long fishing trips to Minnesota and Kentucky Lake. She enjoyed time spent with friends hosting card club and gliding with Frank around the dance floor at Saturday night dances. She loved her crafts and was an avid quilter.
Crystal is survived by her beloved husband of 63 years, Frank Osborn; their three children, Randy (Chris) Osborn, Rick (Cindy) Osborn and Rhonda (John) Mont; seven grandchildren, Cory, Angie, Bryan, Aaron, Michelle, Logan and Riley, and seven great-grandchildren, Hunter, Dakota, Mackenzie, Emmy, Carson, Adaline and Alivia.
She was proceeded in death by her parents; siblings, Delbert (Grace) Carmer and Audrey (Lynn) Gage; stepbrothers, Richard Walter and Jerry (Kathy) Walter; and stepsisters, Marjorie Nickols, Darlene McGee, and Catherine Sessler.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to St. Croix Hospice (stcroixhospice.com) or Mount Vernon Alumni Association (mvalumni.org).
