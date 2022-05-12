Mount Vernon superintendent Greg Batenhorst said three challenged books will remain on Washington Elementary library shelves, and the school will begin a yearly evaluation of all guidance materials for the elementary school.
That decision came after the challenging of materials on school’s shelves was discussed at April’s school board meeting. The three books challenged were “My Princess Boy” by Cheryl Kilodavis, “Red: A Crayon’s Story” by Michael Hall and “Jacob’s New Dress” by Ian and Sarah Hoffman.
The matter was further discussed by a building committee at a meeting Tuesday, April 19. O of the parents filing the reconsideration request outlined her concerns with the materials. Washington Elementary school counselor Nicole Elliott also provided the committee with information on how materials are selected to teach the guidance curriculum.
Each committee member was asked to submit their final thoughts to elementary principal Kate Stanton in person or via email, and Stanton reported on actions should be taken.
Batenhorst also reviewed the curriculum himself for his own report and response to the reconsideration request.
Batenhorst said while there were challenges to the books offered, many more community members and people spoke in favor of the books and materials as appropriate and effective, and supporters of the LGBTQ community came out to push back against a potential attack on gay and transgender students.
“As we look as a district at the social and emotional well-being of our students, I believe it is important that all students can see and hear themselves in the materials we use to teach a myriad of lessons and topics,” Batenhorst said. “This is true for a kindergarten student learning about kindness, or a high school student learning about civil rights.”
Stanton recommended the following action for the elementary guidance curriculum in her report:
• Keep the above mentioned books as options for our guidance teaching.
• Continue yearly evaluation of all guidance materials.
• Work with teacher librarian yearly on new book options for use in guidance teaching.
• Conduct both SAEBRS and needs assessment yearly to support materials used for teaching.
• Post on the school counselor website monthly lesson objectives and material titles.
Batenhorst concurred with Stanton’s recommendation, and encouraged the school to continue to review the choice of materials on a yearly basis. Batenhorst also said that process should include review of alternative materials shared by several parents.
The parents who requested a formal reconsideration of the materials have been informed of their right to appeal the decision to the Mount Vernon School Board.