UnityPoint Health – Jones Regional Medical Center (JRMC) is pleased to announce it has launched the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses program and is now accepting nominations.

The award is part of the DAISY Foundation’s mission to recognize the extraordinary, compassionate nursing care they provide patients and families every day.

DAISY Award
From left): Kim Boyd, Dee Cook, Allison Niedermann, Pam Bohlken, Melanie Epperly and Shannon Frink are among the nurses at UnityPoint Jones Regional Medical Center. Nominations for exceptional nurses are now being taken now.

