From left): Kim Boyd, Dee Cook, Allison Niedermann, Pam Bohlken, Melanie Epperly and Shannon Frink are among the nurses at UnityPoint Jones Regional Medical Center. Nominations for exceptional nurses are now being taken now.
UnityPoint Health – Jones Regional Medical Center (JRMC) is pleased to announce it has launched the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses program and is now accepting nominations.
The award is part of the DAISY Foundation’s mission to recognize the extraordinary, compassionate nursing care they provide patients and families every day.
The DAISY Foundation is a not-for-profit organization, established in memory of J. Patrick Barnes, by members of his family. Patrick died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), a little known but not uncommon auto-immune disease. DAISY is an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System. The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.
Nurses may be nominated by patients, families, and colleagues. The award recipient is chosen by a committee at Jones Regional Medical Center to receive The DAISY Award. Awards are presented throughout the year at celebrations attended by the honoree’s colleagues, patients, and visitors. Each honoree receives a certificate, pin and sculpture.
“We are proud to be among the healthcare organizations participating in The DAISY Award program,” said Dee Cook, JRMC chief nursing officer. “Our nurses go above and beyond every day and it’s important they nurses know their work is highly valued. The DAISY Award program offers another way to recognize the many exceptional nurses we have at JRMC.”
We are fortunate for our partnership with Purdue University Global; we would like to thank them for their sponsorship of the DAISY program.