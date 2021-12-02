Dance Arts Iowa will be taking their performance of “The Nutcracker” to the big stage this weekend, when they perform at the Mount Vernon Performing Arts Center at Mount Vernon High School. The show is Saturday, Dec. 4, with curtains rising at 2 p.m. Tickets for the show are $10.
Two years ago, the troupe performed The Nutcracker ballet on the First Street Community Center stage.
For director Tierney Rowe, performing “The Nutcracker” is just one of those holiday shows she’s been a part of numerous times.
“I grew up in a suburb outside Chicago, and so being a member of The Nutcracker ballet shows was something I’ve been part of since I was really young,” Rowe said.
Dancers with Dance Arts Iowa have been working on The Nutcracker ballet since June of this year.
“I think people will be pleasantly surprised with how talented our students are,” Rowe said. “This is a truly iconic Christmas show, and something more people should experience at the holiday season.”
For the troupe, they are working on putting finishing touches on the show, including finishing costumes and props needed for the show.
“It’s really exciting that we’ll be performing this in the Performing Arts Center,” Rowe said. “We’re going to be able to do a lot more with backdrops and props for the show with this extra space.”
Ashlee Elliott is one of the dancers in the show. Elliott has been dancing with the troupe since age 4. She plays Mrs. Stahlbaum in the production, the mother of Clara.
“This is just a great way to get a start for your holiday season,” Elliott said.
Juliet Olinger plays Clara in this production, one of the core characters of the production. Olinger is definitely looking forward to more of the dancing in this show, as it’s a larger role than she had in the show two years ago.
“The party scene is definitely one of my challenges with this show,” Olinger said. “There are a lot of moves to remember as part of this show.”
Her favorite segment of the show is the Land of Sweets, which takes place in the beginning of Act II.
Atticus Happoldt plays the Nutcracker in the musical.
His favorite moment of the show is definitely the fight with the Mouse King.
For Happoldt, one of the challenges for the show is wearing the Nutcracker head, as it is taking some time getting used to how it balances on his head.
Dallas Olberding is another of the dancers in the show.
“I’ve enjoyed being able to dance with my friends in this show,” Olberding said. “I also love Christmas music, so having a reason to listen to Christmas music starting in the summer was just terrific.”
Olberding noted this might be the first show that’s been held for the dance troupe since COVID-19.
His biggest challenge is making time for the practices, which happen on the weekend, as he has had marching band competitions throughout the fall on the weekends.
For Olberding, the show is the perfect holiday show.
“It’s also a great chance for the community to catch this show at a price point that would be beneficial for families,” Olberding said.