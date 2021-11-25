Danny (Dan) Lee McNeal, 72, of Mount Vernon, passed away peacefully in the arms of his beloved wife and children Nov. 13, 2021, at the Ed and Joan Hemphill Hospice Inpatient Unit at St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids.
Visitation with the family was Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at Stewart Baxter Funeral and Memorial Services, Mount Vernon. Funeral mass was held Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Mount Vernon.
Dan was born March 5, 1949, to Lucy and Glenn McNeal. He graduated from Jefferson High School in Cedar Rapids in 1967. Shortly after, he was drafted into the US Army and stationed at Fort Polk, La. After discharge, Dan met the love of his life, Linda Marie Pospisil. As the story goes, Linda saw Dan playing his bass guitar up on stage and fell for him hook, line, and sinker. That was it for her, and that was it for Dan. They were married June 21, 1975. From their love were born their children, Sean and Jenni.
Dan was many things. He was a good man. He was fair, generous and talented. He was pretty darn tolerant (considering his crazy family). He was full of mischief and fun. He was loving.
Dan was an avid sports fan and outdoorsman. He loved watching and cheering on the Iowa Hawkeyes and Chicago Bears. Dan loved being in the garage repairing fishing rods and reels. He also carefully repaired worn guitars and then simply gave them away. He wanted other people to be able to experience the love of music that brought him so much joy. Dan was a musician. His passion for playing bass and performing for his family and friends followed him throughout his life. But most of all, he loved watching and supporting his kids and grandkids in everything they did.
Dan will be dearly missed by those who survive him, his beloved wife of 46 years, Linda; children, Sean (Gennifer) McNeal and Jenni (Keith) Woods; seven grandchildren, Whitney (Abe), Jalen, Trystin, Kia, Aly, Lydia, and Brendan; great- grandchild, Liliana; sister, Pat (Robert) Patten; sister-in-law, Twyliah McNeal; brother, Randy (Kathy) McNeal; mother-in-law, Vi Pospisil; brothers and sisters-in-law, Kenny and Jane Pospisil and Gregg and Robin Pospisil and many loved nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends far and wide.
Dan will be welcomed with open arms by his parents; brother, Steve; and much-loved father-in-law, Bennie Pospisil.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorial donations to Linda McNeal, 405 B Avenue NE, Mount Vernon, Iowa 52314. She will be donating to the people and facilities who cared for Dan with kindness and compassion, including Hallmark Care Center, St. Luke’s Hospital, and the Mount Vernon-Lisbon police and ambulance services.
