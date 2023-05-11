David Wayne Clark, 74, passed away April 30, 2023, at Unity Point Health, St. Luke’s Medical Center, Cedar Rapids. Celebration of Life: 12:00 noon – 3 p.m., Saturday, May 13, 2023, at the Rusty Rench Grill in Mechanicsville, hosted by the family. Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services of Mount Vernon is assisting David’s family.
David Wayne, the son of Wayne Burdette and Iolene Faye Gaines Clark, was born April 6, 1949, in Cedar Rapids. He grew up in Mount Vernon. David graduated from Mount Vernon High School in 1967. After school David began farming and driving a dump-truck. David served in the U.S. Army National Guard until 1972. David was united in marriage to Linda Lou Durgin, April 15, 1972. The couple was blessed with three sons. David’s passion was for farming and helping others during harvest. He worked for various companies over his lifetime. David loved playing Euchre card games, but most loved the time he was able to celebrate birthdays and holidays with his grandchildren.
David is survived by three sons, Brent (Angie) of Lisbon, Brian of Cedar Rapids, Brad of Marion; his son’s mother, Linda; five grandchildren, Hunter, Dakota, Mackenzie, Aiden and Colten; and other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Please share your support and memories with David’s family on his Tribute Wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under Obituaries.