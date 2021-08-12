David Ferguson

David Howard Ferguson was born Nov. 24, 1947, in Cedar Rapids, to the late David Henry and Blanche “Irene” (Armstrong) Ferguson. He died Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Sulphur, Okla., at the age of 73. He and the former Ms. Kathryn J. “Kathy” McDaniel were married on Feb. 7, 1986, in Enid, Okla.
David, better known as “Butch” grew up in Iowa, graduating from Lisbon High School in Lisbon. Following high school, he joined the United States Navy, serving from October 1966 until he was honorably discharged in October 1972. After his service to our country, Butch spent several years in the restaurant business, working with his mother, prior to moving to Enid, Okla. While living in Enid, he spent 12 years managing a distribution site for the Budwiser Corporation, prior to working for the Enid School System, delivering milk and student meals throughout the school system. Following his retirement from Enid Schools, he and Kathy moved to Alva, Okla. Butch had made his home at the Sulphur Veterans Center for the past four years
During retirement, he greatly enjoyed meeting his buddies for coffee in Alva. The group would share the latest gossip one day, then make the corrections to that same gossip the next day. Butch was known to be a little ornery and loved pulling jokes on his family and friends. In younger years, he loved playing softball.
Survivors include his wife Kathy of Pauls Valley, Okla.; two daughters, Elizabeth Kate “Katy” Ferguson of Pauls Valley and Jodi Lin Ferguson of Iowa; two sons, Darrin Scott Ferguson of Pauls Valley and Korey Alan Ferguson & wife Kristi of Iowa; five grandchildren, Indiana, Montana, Jozef, Kaylin and Anna; one great-granddaughter, Eeliza; as well as one sister, Candi Gesling and husband Chuck, and half-brother, Bob Biedenbach, both of Iowa.
In addition to his parents, Butch was preceded in death by on brother, Bruce Ferguson; and one half-sister, Juanita Overmann.
Graveside services, with military honors, were held 11 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 11, at the Oaklawn Cemetery in Sulphur, Okla., with Pastor Johnny Tonihka officiating.
Services are entrusted to Hale’s Funeral Home of Sulphur.