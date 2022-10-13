David M. Andre, 82 of Mpls, Minn. and Webb Lake, Wis., passed away Sept. 7, 2022.

Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 with visitation one hour prior. Luncheon will follow the service at Edina Chapel (5000 West 50th and Hwy 100), Edina, MN 55436. For those unable to attend the Memorial Service, it can be viewed online at www.washburn-mcreavy.com under his obituary. Call 952-920-3996 if problems viewing.

Recommended for you