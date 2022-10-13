David M. Andre, 82 of Mpls, Minn. and Webb Lake, Wis., passed away Sept. 7, 2022.
Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 with visitation one hour prior. Luncheon will follow the service at Edina Chapel (5000 West 50th and Hwy 100), Edina, MN 55436. For those unable to attend the Memorial Service, it can be viewed online at www.washburn-mcreavy.com under his obituary. Call 952-920-3996 if problems viewing.
A service will be held at the Lisbon Methodist Church in Lisbon, at a later date. Interment will be at the Andre Cemetery in the spring of 2023 in Lisbon. Memorials may be given to donor’s favorite charity.
Preceded in death by parents, Dr. G.R. and Lucille Andre. Dave graduated from Lisbon, Iowa High School, and attended the University of Iowa. Dave was a television director for 46 years working in Iowa, Illinois and Minneapolis at WCCO and retiring from KARE 11. He enjoyed cheering on his favorite teams: the Minnesota Vikings, Twins, and when Minnesota played Iowa, he would wear his Hawkeye hat and Gopher jersey. “Happy Hour” pontoon rides were a special treat to family. Those who experienced his gourmet cooking were lucky. He also enjoyed smoking ribs, canning pickles, making home-made grape jelly and home-made sauerkraut. Trying out new recipes was a joy for him.
Caroline and Dave hosted a number of Oktoberfest parties at the lake. Those days were filled with much laughter, good German beer and the “Star of the Show” a succulent roasted pig. Mustang convertible trips with neighbors were always an adventure. His lifelong friends at KARE11 and WCCO remember his quick witt, great smile and always being a hard worker.
Dave was truly a “Northwoods” guy. He loved to fish, cut wood, garden and enjoyed each beautiful sunset on his deck with Caroline. Family was very important to Dave. They shared many weekends and holidays together in the city and the lake.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Caroline; and sons, Paul (Jill) Andre and Patrick (Marge) Andre; grandsons, Jim Andre, Phil Andre and Nick Andre; and former spouse, Glendora Andre. Dave will be missed by many friends and family.
A special thank you to all his supportive friends and family throughout the years. Dave was a very caring and kind husband, father, grandfather, and friend, and will be deeply missed by all. Our family wants to thank the staff at Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital for their wonderful care of David.