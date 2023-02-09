David William Ohman, aka “Dave-o”, died in a tragic accident Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023.
Family and friends will gather from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Mount Vernon, with a sharing of memories beginning at 11 a.m. and a lunch following. Casual attire is requested.
Dave was born March 25, 1972, in Grand Forks, N. D. to Stephen and Jinda (Colehour) Ohman. He spent the majority of his formative years with his family in Mount Vernon, skateboarding, telling “punny” jokes, running with his friends, and seeking out that harmless, general mischief he was so skilled at finding.
In 1993, Dave met Heather (Hood) Davis, and a relationship began that ran strong until 2005. From this relationship, Dave fathered his only two children, Hannah, his favorite girl in the world, and Natan, who shares his father’s eyes and charisma. Both of them share his love of puns, and his gentle kindness. Dave loved his children with his whole heart, more than anything else in this world. Dave went on to marry Kelly Rutledge briefly before divorcing in 2019.
David is survived by his daughter, Hannah, 26, of Tumwater, Wash., his son, Natan, 21, of Mount Vernon; as well as a brother, Michael (Karla) Ohman of Cedar Rapids. Dave also leaves behind two (ex)sis-in-laws, Kelly (Chad) Snow and Andrea (Jesse) Evans, as well as nieces, aunts, uncles and many cousins, and his lifelong partner in crime, Jerry Snodgress.
Dave was preceded in death by his father, Steve, and his mother, Jinda.
Dave will be remembered for so many things, everything from his smile, to his incredible hugs. Dave was a very beautiful, somewhat troubled soul, who lived life on his own terms.
Memorials may be directed to Hannah or Natan Ohman in care of Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, 715 10th Avenue SW, Mount Vernon, Iowa 52314.
Please share your support and memories with Dave’s family on his Tribute Wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under Obituaries.