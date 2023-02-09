David William Ohman, aka “Dave-o”, died in a tragic accident Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023.

Family and friends will gather from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Mount Vernon, with a sharing of memories beginning at 11 a.m. and a lunch following. Casual attire is requested.

