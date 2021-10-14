David Reed Kleis, 71, of Anamosa, passed away Oct. 7, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
David has requested no services at this time. A private inurnment will take place at a later date.
David was born Jan. 26, 1950 in Clinton, son of the late Donald Fredericks and Annelle (Reed) Kleis. He was a graduate of Maquoketa High School and graduated with Honors from Florida Southern College. David served in the US Air Force from 1971-1974. After his military service, David worked for 28 years at the Anamosa State Penitentiary as a captain until his retirement in 2002. David was a volunteer EMT with the Anamosa Area Ambulance for 33 years. On Aug. 16, 1969, David married Barbara Jean Heiserman-Kleis; they divorced in 1988. David loved to walk and tell jokes, he had a wonderful sense of humor.
Those left to cherish David’s memory is his beloved friend and companion, Theresa Siebels; his children, Jeffrey (Kristen Gaffey) Kleis of Anamosa and Heather (Jerad) Boots of Lisbon; his grandchildren, Brayden, Bryce, and Baylor Boots; his brother, Donald (Carol) Kleis, Jr. of Oelwein and sister Maribeth Nehre of Cedar Rapids. David was preceded in death by his parents.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to a charity of one’s choice.