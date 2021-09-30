What in the world compels long-time Mount Vernon residents to return “home” after decades of living elsewhere, especially in such glamorous urban centers like Los Angeles, Chicago, or Washington D.C.?
Consider the diverse stories of Cathy Hufford, David Loebsack, and Dan Campagna.
Cathy Hufford, a 1983 MVHS graduate and part of a well-known family of athletes, left the hilltop upon high school graduation to attend the University of Iowa. After two years she transferred to St. Francis College in Joliet to play basketball where she graduated in marketing. She then earned her law degree from Cooley Law School in Lansing, Mich..
Next, she worked as a prosecutor in the State Attorney’s office in Chicago, dealing with a bevy of cases involving narcotics, gangs, sex crimes and a wide assortment of felonies. She concluded her 30-year career by supervising newly hired attorneys.
Hufford returned to the quiet life of Mount Vernon so that she could live near her mother Ann.
“I was accustomed to the big city. I miss the lakefront of Lake Michigan. It was a vibrant part of the city, it attracted everyone,” Hufford explained. Her daily visit to the dog park brings her near to the waters of the Nature Park quarry.
She never lost full connection with Mount Vernon, often returning for Heritage Days. “It was not hard to walk away from this prosecutor’s job,” she said, adding “I had such a rigid schedule there. It was exhausting. Here I set my own schedule, relax, and volunteer when I can.” She attends some high school athletic events. “These activities bring people together.”
For 24 years David Loebsack was a professor of politics at Cornell College, until his “surprising” 2006 election to Congress. He served seven two-year terms. When first elected he lived in Mount Vernon. However, the 2010 redistricting forced him to move to Iowa City.
During his 14 years in Congress, he lived in an apartment in Washington, and eventually slept on a futon in his office as his final term concluded. “At most I would spend four nights a week in DC, but always be in Iowa for the weekends,” he added.
“I had no interest in staying in DC to do government work or be a lobbyist,” Loebsack explained. “I wanted to be near friends and family.” To that end, he sold his Iowa City home and, with his wife Terry, purchased a new home in southwest Mount Vernon. Terry has deep connections locally, having taught 28 years at Washington Elementary.
Living away from the political limelight suits Loebsack. “Every so often someone will tell me that they didn’t vote for me, but that they sure wish I was still in Congress,” he mused. “It feels good to be a civilian, to just be another guy in Mount Vernon.” Though born in Sioux City, Loebsack said he “always sees Mount Vernon as home.” He recollected that he missed hearing the train when away from Mount Vernon.
Dan Campagna, a 2000 MVHS graduate, had a stellar academic career which enabled him to attend Occidental College in Eagle Rock, part of the Los Angeles metro area.
With his wife Caitlyn and daughter Autumn they returned to Mount Vernon in February, 2019. A second child Kayu was born in 2021. “We looked at moving to Seattle and Mount Vernon. We had family in both places. We felt safer in Mount Vernon,” he noted, adding “we came here to be close to family, to have good schools, and to easily access amenities. Ultimately Seattle had many of the same problems of Los Angeles.”
“Caitlyn (a Seattle native) was already in love with this small town. We both appreciate what a smaller community offers,” Campagna added.
Throughout high school and college Dan was a staple in theatrical productions, ranging from Little Shop of Horrors, Arcadia, and Sweeney Todd. Two productions per year, and then more.
He graduated from Oxy in 2004 with a theatre and philosophy degree. He worked for 10 years at the University of Southern California in digital marketing. He found similar work in Iowa.
But the theatre bug never left him.
While in Los Angeles, Dan crossed paths with Jon Stoner, a 2004 MVHS grad. They conceptualized the creation of Shakespeare in the Park. Dan performed in multiple roles, including the flamboyant Thisbe in this year’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” Stoner designed the set. “Jon and I have complementary skills” Campagna added.
Upon moving to Mount Vernon his impact was felt. Dan became a board member of the Mount Vernon Area Arts Council and Mount Vernon-Lisbon Community Theatre. For now, his focus is on next year’s Shakespeare production.
The common thread is that these three people made separate, successful lives in far-away lands. Each found their way back to Mount Vernon to be near family and live in a more peaceful setting. They apply their vast, diverse, and unique experiences to find ways to make better the livelihood of Mount Vernon. How lucky we are that these three found their way home.
