Dolores was born Dec. 26, 1929, in New Orleans, La. to Henry and Mary (Richier) Kaiser. She married Bill Lane Nov. 10, 1951, in Arkansas.
Dolores grew up on the northside of Chicago, not far from Wrigley Field and her beloved Cubs. She worked for over 20 years as a bookkeeper in major banks in downtown Chicago and in Cicero, Ill, where she and Bill made their home. Dolores moved to the Solon Retirement Village in 2015.
She greatly loved her family and friends, all animals, the outdoors and camping trips. She was a lifelong baseball fan and an official member of the “Die Hard Cubs Fan Club.” Dolores was generous and supported causes ranging from the Brookfield Zoo to the Sierra Club. She was a special aunt and a great friend who will truly be missed by everyone that knew her.
Survivors include her three nieces, Susan Kaiser of Naples, Fla., Carol Daly of Lisbon, Ann Valenta of Iowa City; great nieces, nephews, and great-great nieces; her Goddaughter, Cara Allen; and her dear neighbors, Marco and Elizabeth Castro.
Dolores was preceded in death by her parents; spouse Bill in 1965; and special friend Tom White.
Her nieces are grateful and would like to thank the staff of Solon Retirement Village Assisted Living and Nursing Care units for their loving care and support.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Iowa City Animal Care and Adoption Center.