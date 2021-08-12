With the Delta variant spiking COVID-19 cases across Iowa, including in Linn County, organizations are re-evaluating their mask requirements.
Linn County is requiring masks be worn inside county buildings.
United Methodist Church of Mount Vernon has moved back to masks being required at worship services or when inside the building. The guidance is being requested by the Iowa United Methodist Conference, of which Lisbon United Methodist and Mount Vernon United Methodist Church are a part.
Mount Vernon Schools superintendent Greg Batenhorst stated that the district will continue to monitor guidance from the Center for Disease Control, American Association of Pediatrics, the Iowa Department of Public Health, Linn County Public Health and the Iowa Department of Education for guidance related to COVID-19.
The Mount Vernon School board discussed the return to learn plan for the district at Monday, Aug. 9’s school board, and a return to learn plan was scheduled to be updated by Friday, Aug. 13, for the district.
Batenhorst reminded families of the following – All entities above are requesting districts open fully at the start of the 2021-22 school year; Iowa law prohibits school districts to place any mask mandates at this time, and any recommendations for mask usage by the school district will respect the decisions of individual families and staff members; and Iowa law requires all school districts offer an in-person learning option for all students and families.
Lisbon school nurse Julie Light sent a message to Lisbon families noting vaccines are now available for anyone who wants them for people aged 12 and over. Linn County Public Health noted walk-in clinics are available in the area, and Light recommended people get their vaccinations as they get back to school shots or when buying school supplies, as no appointment is necessary for many vaccination providers at this time.
Linn County Public Health recommended searching vaccines.gov to find clinic options in the areas.
Mount Vernon city council member Stephanie West said the city may need to look at mask requirements for city properties at the next meeting, due to the increases of cases in the county. While the city can make restrictions for its own properties, cities may not require mask use on private property following passage of a law signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds in May.