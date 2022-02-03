The Linn County Democrats will be holding the 2022 Off Year Iowa Democratic Party caucuses based on the new precincts and Iowa House Districts established this year. The caucuses will run from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. Monday, Feb. 7.
For Mount Vernon and Lisbon residents, the Democratic caucuses will be held at the Mount Vernon Middle School Commons. That location is for residents in both House District 83 and House District 84.
The Republican caucuses will be held at Mount Vernon High School for Franklin Township, Mount Vernon 1 and 2’s precincts and Marion Township 2’s precincts. The Republican caucuses begin promptly at 7 p.m.
There will be multiple precincts in each location within each House District.
If you need to change party registration on caucus night, bring an ID and proof of residency to do so.
Due to the high COVID positivity numbers in Linn County and across Iowa, masks will be required at all locations and efforts will be made to allow for social distancing. There will not be separate breakouts by precincts, but a process to “walk through” caucusing will be implemented to complete the business of the caucuses.
If people are unable to attend the Democratic caucuses in person, they are encouraged to attend the Online Caucus at Linncountydemocrats.org. Completing a Registration/Nomination form will allow them to participate by entering their name for membership in the Linn County Democrats Central Committee and/or for the Linn County Democrats County Convention. The Online Caucus will be open starting at noon Tuesday, Feb. 1, and run until 7 p.m., Monday, Feb. 7.
People can verify their new precinct and caucus location at the Linn County Auditor’s office or at this website: Linn County Elections — Caucus Lookup Tool (linncountyelections-ia.gov)