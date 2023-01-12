Dennis Lee Wolrab, 77, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Dec. 29, 2022.

Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at Saint Patrick’s Catholic Church, Cedar Rapids. Visitation was held from 4 — 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services in Cedar Rapids, Rosary was held at 3:30 p.m. Burial with military honors was held at St. John’s Cemetery, Lisbon. The funeral was livestreamed with the link on Dennis’ Tribute Wall where you can share your support and memories with his family at www.stewartbaxter.com under Obituaries.

