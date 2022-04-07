The Des Moines Arts Festival presented by Nationwide has opened the entry period for schools to submit artwork for the Student Art Exhibition presented by GreenState Credit Union. The award-winning program spotlights the creativity of children attending kindergartent through 12th grade schools in central Iowa through special exhibitions of their work. It is designed to encourage children to pursue their passion for the visual arts and to recognize student and teacher achievements and artistic talent.
Each elementary or secondary school may submit up to four works of art created in the 2021 – 2022 school year. The artwork will be displayed at the Student Art Exhibit during the Des Moines Arts Festival, June 24 – 26. In addition to the Exhibit, the student artists will be recognized at the Visionary Artist Ceremony held on the Hy-Vee Main Stage. Following the Festival, the artwork will be displayed at select GreenState Credit Union locations until September when the youth artists will be able to pick-up their artwork at a special reception.
“The Student Art Exhibition is one of the Festival’s most treasured programs,” said Stephen King, executive director of the Des Moines Arts Festival. “It provides opportunity for our local youth to showcase their extraordinary talent.”