A Celebration of Life visitation & coffee for Don and Carol Walden will be held on Saturday, Feb. 19, from 1-4 p.m. at the Mount Vernon Fire Department, 606 Second Avenue SW, Mount Vernon.

Don and Carol Walden
A Celebration of Life memorial service & coffee for Don and Carol will be held on Sunday, March 27, at 1:30 p.m. at the Lisbon United Methodist Church, 200 E Market St, Lisbon.

