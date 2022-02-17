Don and Carol Walden Feb 17, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Celebration of Life visitation & coffee for Don and Carol Walden will be held on Saturday, Feb. 19, from 1-4 p.m. at the Mount Vernon Fire Department, 606 Second Avenue SW, Mount Vernon. Buy Now Don and Carol Walden SYSTEM A Celebration of Life memorial service & coffee for Don and Carol will be held on Sunday, March 27, at 1:30 p.m. at the Lisbon United Methodist Church, 200 E Market St, Lisbon. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesByers encourages people to heed heart warnings: Hospital veteran hopes sharing her experience can help communityMidland wrestling: Sending three to districtsSpringville girls basketball: A long time comingSaving livesAnamosa boys wrestling: Getting their state shotATV/UTV bill gaining tractionAnamosa boys basketball: Overcoming numerous challengesRecreation and Relaxation: Pickleball trend growing nationally, locallyLittle Hawks reign on Lightnings’ matAlan Weets announces candidacy for Iowa Legislature in Senate District 41 Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.