Donald Eugene Walden, 86, of Mount Vernon, entered the gates of Heaven Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Joint services for Donald and his wife Carol will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services in Mount Vernon.
Donald was born May 16, 1935, in Iowa City. He graduated from Mount Vernon high school in 1953, then attended DeVry Tech. On July 17, 1955, he married Carol Jean Hartenberger. They were married for 66 years and had been together for 70 years. She died Jan. 24, 2022. In his early years, Donald worked as a lineman and appliance repair technician for Iowa Electric for 25 years. He and Carol then founded Walden Real Estate, where they worked together for 30 years. In retirement, Donald became Carol’s chauffer as she traveled the state for her notary business.
Donald will be remembered for his love of family and strong faith, which he kept both very close to his heart. In his free-time, he enjoyed fishing, hunting morels, and doing crossword puzzles. Don served the community for 30 years on the Mount Vernon Fire Department from 1956-1986, and was an officer for 27 of those years.
He is mourned, missed and loved by a huge family, including his children, Mark, Deborah Goodlove-Condit, Todd (Sandy) and Beth (Harry) Wood; 10 grandchildren, Katherine (Brad) Giebeck, Eric (Tanya) Walden, Nathan (Amanda) Goodlove, Leah Sengbush, Kristen (Marin) Monul, Danny Walden, Matt Calvello, Emily Walden, Timothy (Keshia) Smith and Jonathan (Morgan) Smith; 13 great-grandchildren, William, Matthew, Ronald, Reva, Thalia, Janae, Jordan, Isaiah, Sophie, Brayden, Faith, Augustus, Genevieve; brother, Chuck (Joan) Coon; sister, Betty Ammeter; sister-in-law, Shirley Allison and many extended family members and friends.
Donald was preceded in death by his father, Robert Walden; mother, Irma Coon Jepsen; wife, Carol; brother, Roger (Verlene) Walden; sister-in-law, Mary Wolrab Wolk; brother-in-law, Darwin Ammeter; uncle, Harry (Caroline) Walden and aunt, Betty Walden.
Condolences may be directed to the Walden Family at P.O. Box 135, Mount Vernon, Iowa 52314.
