Donald Alvin Stine, 80, passed away Jan. 8, 2023.
There will be a joint memorial for Don and Judy Stine, 1:30 p.m. Saturday, May 20, 2023, at the United Methodist Church in Mount Vernon.
Don was born in Ogden, April 8, 1942, to Loren and Dorothy (Bever) Stine. He graduated from Adel High School, in Adel, and earned his bachelor’s degree in music education at the University of Northern Iowa. He then embarked on his storied career as a high school band director, landing his first job at East Buchanan High School in 1964. In 1967, he started teaching band at Mount Vernon High School. In 1969, Don married Judy (Johnson) Stine. The couple moved to Mount Vernon, in 1972.
Don directed countless award-winning high school bands, developed the local municipal band, and founded the Eastern Iowa Brass Band. All continue to perform today. He loved being Mr. Stine, band director, and performing with students brought him the most profound happiness. He was also passionate about antiques and collectibles, from wind-up cars to all manner of toy trains.
Don’s wit and dry sense of humor were some of his best features. His stories and keen sense of showmanship were at the heart of his being. What he did for others, how hard he pushed and polished those he saw potential, was at the diamond at his center that we all knew and loved. Don’s passion for, “making a show of it”, will live on in countless musicians, antique collectors, and community members alike for years to come.
Don is survived by daughter, Alexis (Loren) Gallegos of Camas, Wash.; son, Morgan (Kathryn) Stine of Seattle, Wash.; daughter, Megan (Isaac) Way of Port Townsend, Wash.; grandson, Kai Gallegos; granddaughter, Alice Way; nephews, Patrick McCarron, and Matthew Harrison.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Judy Stine; mother, Dorothy Stine; father, Loren Stine; sisters, Ellen (Thode) Stine, Linda Stine and Sarah Stine.
Cards for the family may be mailed in care of Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, 715 10th Ave SW, Mount Vernon, Iowa 52314.
Please share your support and memories with Don’s family on his Tribute Wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under Obituaries.
