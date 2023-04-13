Donna M. Hotz, 82, passed away April 4, 2023, at UnityPoint Health St Luke’s, Cedar Rapids.

Funeral Service was held at 6 p.m. Monday, April 10, 2023, at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Mount Vernon, by Celebrant Dawn Stephens. Visitation as held from 4-6 p.m. Monday, prior to services at the funeral home. Burial: Mount Vernon Cemetery. Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Mount Vernon are caring for Donna’s family.

