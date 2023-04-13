Donna M. Hotz, 82, passed away April 4, 2023, at UnityPoint Health St Luke’s, Cedar Rapids.
Funeral Service was held at 6 p.m. Monday, April 10, 2023, at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Mount Vernon, by Celebrant Dawn Stephens. Visitation as held from 4-6 p.m. Monday, prior to services at the funeral home. Burial: Mount Vernon Cemetery. Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Mount Vernon are caring for Donna’s family.
Donna Marie was born March 15, 1941, to Louis and Irma Greene Clemensen, in Mitchell, S. D. She graduated from Mitchell High School in 1959, and soon after moved to Iowa with a group of friends to begin working at Rockwell Collins. During this time, she met the “Love” of her life, Larry Hotz. They were married Nov. 2, 1963, and lived in Marion. Donna and Larry settled in Mount Vernon, where they were blessed with and raised her beloved son, Matt. In 2022, Donna and Larry moved into the Rehabilitation Center in Lisbon.
Donna was a wonderful, fun-loving, spunky woman, who was a great friend. A valued member of the community, she ran an in-home daycare for over 30 years. Donna nurtured and shaped generations of children. She loved her family whole-heartedly. Donna was an extremely devoted grandma, attending every event she could. Donna will be missed by everyone who knew and loved her.
Donna is survived by her husband of nearly 60 years, Larry; daughter-in-law, Stephanie of Lisbon; son, Jerry (Elvira) of Cedar Rapids; five grandchildren, Maddison, Alexia, Gavin, all of Lisbon, Thomas, of Cedar Rapids, Boni Belle; sister, Peggy (Larry) VanOverschelde of Mitchell, S. D.; brother, John (Cathy) Clemensen of Atkins; nieces, nephews, relatives, friends, and numerous children she cared for during her life.
She is preceded in death by her parents; son, Matt, in 2002; two daughters, Joanne Lynn Sirdoreus, Janice Belle; and brother, Peter Clemensen.
A memorial fund has been established in Donna’s name and may be directed to Stephanie Hotz.
Please visit Donna’s Tribute Wall and share your support and memories with her family at www.stewartbaxter.com under Obituaries.