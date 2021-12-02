Donna B. Studt, 85, of Mount Vernon, passed away Sat. November 27, 2021, at Hallmark Care Center, Mount Vernon. A celebration of life will be held from 1-3 p.m. Sat. Dec. 11, 2021, at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Mount Vernon.
Donna was born Aug. 28, 1936, in Marion, daughter of Neil and Helen (Oxley) Edmunds. She cared for children in her home for many years and enjoyed working in her flower gardens, listening to country music, and was an avid reader. Donna really loved wearing jewelry, especially rings and bracelets. These things gave her so much joy and pride for the hard work it took her to acquire them.
In her younger years, Donna enjoyed spending time in bowling leagues. This is where she met David Studt and they were married Jan. 12, 1977.
Survivors include her children; Debra (Guy) Bys, Brenda (Chris) Noll, Daniel Vargason, and Leann (Scott) Wenger; grandchildren, John, Gina, Andrew, Winter, Becky, Angie, Jenise, and Brilee; numerous great-grandchildren; siblings, Neil “Sonny” Edmunds, Jack Edmunds, Terry McLaren, Bev Knapp, and Charlie Crago; and her beloved cat, Sammy.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband David; and brother David.
Memorials are suggested to Dan Vargason, PO Box 786, Lisbon, Iowa 52253.
Please share your support and memories with Donna’s family on her Tribute Wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under Obituaries.