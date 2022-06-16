Dorothy Marie Dvorak Mullaley, 94, of Mt. Vernon, passed away Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at the Rehabilitation Center of Lisbon. A mass of christian burial was held Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Mt. Vernon, with the Rev. Andrew Awotwe-Mensah officiatng. A private family burial followed at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Marion assisted the family.
Dorothy was born Feb. 5, 1928, in Lisbon, daughter of Roy and Grace (Novak) Light. She graduated from Lisbon high school and attended Paris Beauty Academy in Cedar Rapids. On April 4, 1951, Dorothy was united in marriage to Hubert Dvorak. To this union, two daughters were born. Hubert preceded Dorothy in death July 31, 1970. On Aug. 23, 1975, Dorothy married Bernard Mullaley and they made their home in Mt. Vernon. Sadly, he also preceded her in death in 2004. She was employed as a beautician for more than 40 years, until retiring as the owner and operator of her own salon, Hillside Beauty Shop, in Mt. Vernon. Dorothy was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, the Altar and Rosary Society and the American Legion Auxiliary. She enjoyed playing cards, especially Euchre, quilting and gardening. Dorothy will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Dorothy is survived and lovingly remembered by her two daughters, Mary Brendeland of Ankeny and Ann (Doug) Ash of Mt. Vernon; three grandchildren, Christopher (Sariah) Brendeland, Meredith (Chadwick) Crawford and Tom (Shelli) Ash; eight great-grandchildren, Cayden, Callie, Campbell, Leonie, Julia, Grady, Cora and Lyndi; several nieces and nephews and her beloved cat, ‘Lester’.
She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Hubert Dvorak; second husband, Bernard Mullaley; son-in-law, Charles Brendeland; one brother and two sisters.
Memorials may be directed to the family to be designated later.