Dorothy (Schley) Shaffer, 101, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Hallmark Care Center in Mount Vernon. A celebration of life service was held Wednesday April 13, 2022, at Stewart Baxter Funeral Home in Mt Vernon, with visitation one hour prior to the service. A private burial was in Norwich Cemetery in Martelle.
Dorothy Maxine McVay was born Oct.18, 1920, near Shellsburg, to (William) Earl & Bessie Seymour McVay and graduated from Viola high school. Dorothy McVay and Raymond Schley were married Sept. 23, 1940, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. The couple farmed and raised their children near Martelle. Dorothy enjoyed being outdoors and helping with chores. She gathered eggs, raised chicks to be fryers, milked two cows by hand and drove the tractor when baling hay and straw.
Ray and Dorothy were very active in the community. They belonged to the Martelle United Methodist Church, PEO and KOC and Martelle Consolidated School PTO. They enjoyed square dancing, bowling and playing cards with friends. Dorothy liked working with people; she taught bible school, was a 4-H leader and volunteered with activities at the school. She was an immaculate house keeper and a very good cook. She was well known for her pies and kolaches.
Dorothy had many hobbies, including crocheting, Swedish weaving, sewing, painting and all sorts of crafts. She enjoyed reading, word puzzles and fishing.
Raymond passed away from a heart attack Jan. 22, 1974, at age 56. To keep busy, Dorothy worked for several years at the Cornell College Field House, laundering all the athletic uniforms. Dorothy later married Leon Shaffer and they continued to live on the farm. After Dorothy’s retirement, they lived in Zapata, Tex. in the winter. Dorothy and Leon enjoyed bowling, playing cards and eating out with friends.
Dorothy loved having her family around. She loved baby sitting her grandchildren and great- grandchildren and especially enjoyed cooking for big family gatherings. Dorothy was proud to have lived on the Schley farm for 70 years.
She is lovingly remembered by her children, Bill (Carol) Schley of Ocala, Fla. and Bev (Larry) Stewart of Martelle; grandchildren, Bret (Karla) Stewart, Laurie (Dave) Keller, Jeff (Lory) Schley and Jean (Rick) Rowan; great-grandchildren, Dustin (Libby) Stewart, Danell (Joe) Franiak, Christopher (Danielle) Schley, Drew Keller, Derk Keller and Tyler Schley; great-great-grandchildren, Charlie, Konnor and Nora Stewart, Claire Franiak and many nieces, nephews and friends.
She was predeceased by two husbands; her parents; siblings, Velma (Walter) Schley, Irene (Elmer) Wink, Ralph (Leota) McVay, Herb (Marie) McVay, Don (Virginia) McVay, and Gilbert McVay and brother-in-law, Howard (Margaret) Schley.
The family would like to thank Hallmark Care Center for the wonderful care they gave Dorothy. Your kindness and generosity will never be forgotten.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the family; funds will go to the Martelle United Methodist Church and the Martelle Volunteer Fire Department.