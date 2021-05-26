Dr. Charlotte A. Vaughan, age 95, of Riverside Assisted Living Community in Kankakee, Ill., and formerly of the Meth Wick Community in Cedar Rapids, and Mount Vernon, passed away in her home on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020.
Survivors include five grandchildren: Jasmine & Randy Cieszynski of Manteno, Ill., Adam & Stephanie Vaughan of Evanston, Ill., Jena & Steve Doerr of Lake Mills, Wis., Alexander Vaughan of Alexandria, Virginia, and Elliott Vaughan of St. Louis, Mo.; two step-granddaughters, Lisa & Jon Sandretti of St. Louis, Mo., and Laura Marsh of Alexandria, Virg.; six great-grandchildren; and two step-great-grandsons. Daughter-in-law Paula Satkamp of Bourbonnais, Ill., plus committed care givers, friends, and colleagues.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Sidney, and two sons, David and Warren Vaughan.
Charlotte was born on Nov. 4, 1924, in Aurora, Ill., the daughter of Max and Flora (Solfisburg) Allaben.
She graduated from high school in Glen Ellyn, Ill., and received a B.A. degree from Northwestern University, a M.A.T. degree from Illinois Institute of Technology, and a Ph.D. degree in sociology from the University of Chicago.
She married Sidney K. Vaughan on April 13, 1946. The couple lived several places due to Sid's work as a teacher or railroad agent. In midlife, Charlotte briefly became a secondary school teacher. She then received her advanced degrees, while teaching at Indiana University Gary and University of Chicago. She became a professor of sociology at Cornell College in Mount Vernon, serving from 1972 to 1993. At Cornell she also served as department chair, assistant dean, director of institutional research, and Affirmative Action officer.
Charlotte was a member of St. James United Methodist Church in Cedar Rapids. She held professional memberships in the American Sociological Association, the Midwest Sociological Society, and the Communal Studies Association. Charlotte's interests included reading, singing, volunteering, creative writing, and family camping.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Family and friends are invited to a brief inurnment service at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Mount Vernon Cemetery in Mount Vernon.
