A driver was killed following a single vehicle crash on Hwy. 30 near Palisades Kepler State Park Tuesday night.
At approximately 8:16 p.m. Monday, Linn County Deputies, Linn County Rescue, Mount Vernon-Lisbon Police Department, Mount Vernon Fire Department, Lisbon Fire Department and Mount Vernon-Lisbon Ambulance responded to a crash at Hwy. 30 and Kepler Drive.
Emergency personnel arrived on scene to find a vehicle was traveling eastbound on Hwy. 30 near Kepler Dr. The driver, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, lost control and went in the south ditch where they struck a tree. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
The name of the driver is being withheld pending notification of family. The driver was wearing their seatbelt at the time of the crash. The incident remains under investigation by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.