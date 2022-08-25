More than 100 people attended the James Webb telescope event held at the Eastern Iowa Observatory and Learning Center in rural Mount Vernon Sunday, Aug. 14.

Webb telescope
Mark Brown highlights a model of the Webb’s telescope for kids to look up facts about the newly launched telescope at the event at the observatory.

The observatory was a host site in early July for some of the new visuals from the Webb telescope’s first reveal, and Sunday’s event was held to give people more information on the new telescope.

