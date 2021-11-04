The First Street Community Center will be the place for jazz Saturday, November 13, at 7 p.m. The Eddie Piccard Quartet will be joined by the Busch Brothers to play a concert called “All That Jazz.” Area residents and “friends of Eddie” who attend will be treated to a night of lively jazz music.
Eddie Piccard grew up in Norway, Iowa, and is well known in Mount Vernon and all over the Midwest. He attended Cornell College and played gigs in Cedar Rapids and near-by communities before leaving for Chicago, the west coast, and Florida.
Eddie returned to Iowa in the 1980s, played at many events and locations in eastern Iowa, and eventually opened a jazz club with his wife Dallis in the 1990s. The club’s many patrons recall a sophisticated spot that offered unforgettable nights of music. Nationally known jazz musicians traveling in Iowa made a point of hanging out at the club with Eddie. “People were always astonished to find a thriving jazz club on Mount Vernon Road,” Eddie recalls. The club was forced to close because of road widening. Eddie now plays regularly in Cedar Rapids and the surrounding area, as well as in the Chicago area and the Twin Cities.
Eddie’s Quartet will feature Eddie on piano and vocals, Jon Wilson on drums, Rich Martin on vibes, and Craig Dove on bass. This group plans to kick off the night with their popular versions of hot and cool jazz favorites.
The group will then be joined by “the Busch Brothers”—Marty on trombone, Larry on trumpet, and Luke on clarinet.
Larry Busch is a veteran of many well-known jazz orchestras—Guy Lombardo, Wayne King, and Al Pierson—and has led his own big band for many years. Marty has toured with Johnny Mathis, Dick Jurgens and others. Luke has played with the Dixieland Allstars and Mad City Funk.
“We love playing for the audience that comes to the Mount Vernon events,” Eddie said. “Each time we play we are glad to see long-time friends and to introduce new friends to this classic American art form.”
Tickets for the performance can be purchased at Bauman’s Clothing Store. Patrons are welcome to bring a favorite beverage and purchase a Community Center cup.