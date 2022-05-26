Edwin ‘Ed’ Arnold Koehn, 91, of Mount Vernon, formerly of Central City, passed away Sunday, May 22, 2022, at his home. Visitation was held Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion. A funeral service was held Thursday, May 26, 2022, at the funeral home with family friend, Jim Groff, officiating. Burial followed at Eastside Elkader Cemetery in Elkader, with full military honors by the Central City American Legion Post #421.
Ed was born in rural Clayton County, Aug. 21, 1930, to William C F and Rose (Behrens) Koehn. He graduated from Elkader Central in 1949, and then honorably served four years in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict. Ed married Donna Whitley July 26, 1955, in Elkader. Ed and Donna continued their life in California, where he became a Deputy Sheriff for Marin County. They moved back to Iowa in 1968, and created a life together in Central City. Ed continued to work very hard to support his beloved family by working construction and maintenance jobs. Ed had many hobbies, including wood working, deer hunting and most of all fishing.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, Rosalyn (Ken) Pillard of Ryan, Roger (Janis) Koehn of Cape Fair, Mo. and Russell (Katie) Koehn of Cedar Rapids; grandchildren, Kyle (Kristi) Pillard, Kali (Jed) Meeker, Kyann (Mark) Banghart, Cody Koehn and Samantha (Matt) Lukemyres; eight great-grandchildren, which were his pride and joy, Ethan, Kora, Kyson, Jamison, Kensington, Kallen, Hadley and Brae; loving companion, Annamae Baker, and her children, Lynette (Dave) Koffron and Mark (Deanna) Rodman and a host of extended family members, including in-laws and many nieces and nephews.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; six brothers, Ray, Alvin, Bill, Milford, Dick and Leo Koehn and three sisters, Eileen Kuhse, Evelyn Clark and Rose Lavon Matuska.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude and appreciation to Lynette and Dave Koffron and Mark and Deanna Rodman for all the love and utmost care they gave to Ed through the years. The continued support given to their father will never be forgotten.
Memorials in Ed’s memory may be made to Iowa Honor Flight or Central City American Legion Post #421.