Lisbon elementary principal Justin Brown said a total of 93 students have been confirmed for elementary summer school classes. That includes students who were identified solely for math intervention, solely for reading intervention or for both.
His hiring goal is for eight teachers to work with the summer school program.
Brown said students will be grouped based on their academic need for the level of intervention tackled by the summer school program.
The district will utilize the Really Great reading series for intervention, with special curriculum geared for summer schools.
In math, Bridges Intervention will be the program utilized.
Classes will be offered July 12 through 14, July 19 through 21, Aug. 2 through 4 and Aug. 9 through 11.
Brown said one of the things he is excited to see is the third grade teacher just hired for the district will be one of the teachers helping with summer school, which will help students who are in the program get more acquainted with her before seeing her in classrooms in the fall.
Over the summer, the district will be utilizing Grant Wood AEA for technology assistance, as Julie Hill will be retiring from the school district this year. Grant Wood AEA will provide services from May 21 through July 1, when the new technology director starts at the district.