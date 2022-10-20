Elaine Marilyn Henik (Krob) was born to Marguerite (Herbst) Krob and Frank Krob Sept. 1, 1938, in Cedar Rapids. Elaine passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Oct. 11, 2022, at UnityPoint Hospice in Cedar Rapids.
A Prayer Service and Time of Sharing was held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Mount Vernon. On Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, visitation begin at 9:30 a.m. followed by Elaine’s Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. at St. John’s, with Father Andrew Awotwe-Mensah officiating. Burial will follow at St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery, Lisbon. Arrangements are with Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Mount Vernon.
Elaine spent her grammar school years at Coon Creek Country School near Sutliff. She graduated from Lisbon High School where she participated in Lisbon choir, concert and marching band. She was crowned Lisbon Band Queen in her junior year. She married Robert Henik June 12, 1956, at St. John’s Church in Lisbon, where they were members. They raised Denise and Mark on the home farm. They were the fourth generation of farmers to live there; following them, Mark and Lisa raised their three boys. She enjoyed country music, gardening, canning, cooking, embroidering and serving others. Elaine and Bob spent a lot of summertime in the kitchen, canning whatever was in season with the help of family members.
Bob and Elaine farmed the family farm. Later, Elaine went to work at Mount Vernon Community Schools, Novak Equipment and Mount Vernon Bank & Trust. During retirement, she enjoyed spending time with her friends. Her greatest love was to spend holidays and precious time with her family.
Surviving Elaine is her daughter, Denise (Dan) Brannaman; son, Mark (Lisa) Henik, both of Mount Vernon; seven grandchildren: Ben (Brittany) Brannaman, Alex (Amber Wiltgen) Brannaman, Cory (Caitlin) Brannaman, Jenna (Clint) Kannegieter, Clint (Angela) Henik, Cody (Dainna Gier) Henik, Kyle (Sierra) Henik; and seven great-grandchildren: Riley, Reese, Brody, Lydia, Claire, Chip and Austin. Elaine is also survived by three brothers: Richard, Paul and John; and many nieces, nephews and special friends.
Preceding Elaine in death were her husband, Robert; her parents; infant children, Marilyn and Kevin Henik; infant grandson, Colin Brannaman; and Bob’s parents, Bob and Ida Henik.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts will be used to continue Elaine’s passion for helping others by sponsoring a child through Compassion International and making a difference for local organizations. Memorials may be sent to the family in care of Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, 715 10th Avenue SW, Mount Vernon, Iowa 52314.
Elaine’s unceasing kindness, compassion, and love shined bright. She will be remembered for her courage, strength and steadfast faith in Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior.