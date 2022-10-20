Elaine Marilyn Henik (Krob) was born to Marguerite (Herbst) Krob and Frank Krob Sept. 1, 1938, in Cedar Rapids. Elaine passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Oct. 11, 2022, at UnityPoint Hospice in Cedar Rapids.

A Prayer Service and Time of Sharing was held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Mount Vernon. On Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, visitation begin at 9:30 a.m. followed by Elaine’s Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. at St. John’s, with Father Andrew Awotwe-Mensah officiating. Burial will follow at St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery, Lisbon. Arrangements are with Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Mount Vernon.

