Eli Alger’s country western band, Eli Alger and the Faster Horses, has plans to shoot a music video in Lisbon and Mount Vernon.
Alger, who grew up in the Lisbon and Mount Vernon communities, said he and fellow band members moved to Nashville, Tenn., roughly 18 months ago. Their single “Rednexico” is getting a lot of air play on streaming services, and they are looking to create a music video to highlight the song.
“It’s a chance in my mind to highlight the Lisbon and Mount Vernon communities I grew up in,” Alger said.
Alger is exploring what locations will be featured in the music video, but he has a vision for the end of the video he’s going to need some local community members to help make a reality. The video culminates in a scene of a party in the barn, and that scene could require more than 250 individuals, and slated to be filmed () May, .
“All people will need to do is show up at Alger Acres at roughly 12:30 p.m.,” Alger said. “There will be a minor contract that will need to be filled out to participate, but the hope is to have enough people and extras to have what will resemble a shoulder-to-shoulder scene to cap the party.”
Alger also has needs for a scene that will feature a number of cars to lined up and heading to the farm, roughly 60 or more vehicles. If people are interested in their vehicles being in a shot like that, he suggests they contact him at elialgerbooking@gmail.com.
Alger said he has been a member of numerous bands, starting when he was 15.
“I cut my teeth in performing in front of audiences in several of the bars and locations around Lisbon community, including Sutliff Cider House, Cedar Ridge Winery, Beau Dylan’s, among others,” Alger said.
Along with Alger in the band is another name locals know – Vincent Benyshek, who has played many of those same clubs.
Alger notes the music video will dramatize several things mentioned in the song, but other shooting locations have not been determined yet for when he is back Thursday, May 12 through Saturday, May 14.
“This song ‘Rednexico’ has gotten me a lot of gigs at county fairs and radio circuits, and I’m hoping with a music video, we’ll be able to highlight these communities in Iowa,” Alger said.
Alger also said he will play this coming year on the stage at Sauerkraut Days in downtown Lisbon.