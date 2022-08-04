Nutrition is not “one size fits all.” The rate you burn calories is likely different than your workout buddy, than your fitness group, than your friends, and than your significant other. So why not figure out exactly what your body needs to succeed?
Elite Nutrition will start with a nutrition evaluation by one of their certified health coaches. Those coaches will help people determine why your past plans haven’t worked for you, and we’ll help prepare you for a sustainable lifestyle change.
Next, participants will conduct a resting metabolic rate test to determine exactly how many calories needed to lose weight, gain weight, or maintain weight.
Coaches will review food logs daily, provide meal plan suggestions based off foods participants enjoy, and then check in with them every week with for the next three weeks.
After the first month, participants have the option to continue with weekly check-ins, switch to bi-weekly or move to once a month.
Coaches for the Nutritional Consultation program include Jill Boggerd, serving the Lisbon and Solon locations, Joe Klein (Lisbon) and Thomas Keating (Lisbon).
Call any Elite Fitness location to set up a free consult, or you can fill out the “contact us” section on our Nutrition page on our website, message us on Facebook, or directly email any of our nutrition coaches.