Emma Louise Williams, 30, passed away Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.
Celebration of life is planned for Oct. 1, 2022 from 2-6 p.m. at Sutliff Store and Tavern in Lisbon. Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services of Mount Vernon is assisting the family.
Emma was the oldest child of two born to Randy and Chris (Constable) Howell in Columbia, Mio. Aug. 9, 1992. Emma was raised in Kittery, Maine and Sutliff, Iowa and received her education at Lisbon High School, graduating with the class of 2010. After high school she worked at the family-owned business Sutliff Store and Tavern, and most recently worked in the cafeteria at Mount Vernon High School. Emma met her husband Andrew at an Iowa Football game in Iowa City in the fall of 2012. Emma and Andrew were united in marriage Sept. 30, 2017 on the Sutliff Bridge. The couple set roots in Mount Vernon and Marion and were soon blessed with a daughter, Maisie, on Dec. 6, 2019.
Emma was the kindest and happiest person you would ever meet. She always saw the good in everyone and was the most incredible wife, mother, daughter, sister, auntie and friend. She was best known for putting others’ needs before her own and was always the best protector and confidante you could ask for. She was someone you could count on to lend an ear and provide advice. She was full of smiles and laughter and shared her love with everyone she met. She loved cooking for and spending time with her friends and family. Wherever she went her light and beautiful soul left that place and the people better than how she found it. No words will ever do her justice in capturing how truly wonderful and special Emma was.
She is survived by her husband, Andrew Williams and daughter, Maisie of Marion; parents, Randy and Chris (Constable) Howell of Sutliff; sister, Maggie and nephew, Charlie of Sutliff; mother-in-law, Linda (Dave) Connell of Solon; father-in-law, Michael (special friend, Dawn Van Der Stoep) Williams of North Liberty; brother-in-law, Christopher (Stephanie) Williams of North Bergen, N.J.; grandfather, Justin Hanna of Portsmouth, N.H.; grandmother-in-law, Pat Williams of Lake City; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Emma is preceded in death by grandmothers, Catherine Hanna and Arlene Howell; great-grandmother Florence Doll; and grandparents-in-law, Bernt and Maxine Hammerstrom and grandfather-in-law, Bill Williams.
In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in Emma’s name and may be directed toward the family.
Please share your support and memories with Emma’s family on her tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.
