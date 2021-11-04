Enrollment numbers have shown an increase at Mount Vernon this year and a slight decline in students at Lisbon.

Mount Vernon

At Mount Vernon, enrollment numbers increased from 1,388 last year to 1,415 this year.

Mount Vernon Enrollment (10 Years)

﻿Grade level 2012-13 2013-14 2014-15 2015-16 2016-17 2017-18 2018-2019 2019-2020 2020-2021 2021-2022
PK/K* 112 165* 143* 143* xx xx xx xx xx xx
Pre-K 52 70 74 63 52 59
Kindergarten 102 97 112 123 96 109
1st 100 92 103 98 79 98 79 95 99 89
2nd 96.1 100 90 111 101 87 96 80 100 100
3rd 90 98.1 90 94 112 111 82 96 76 103
4th 93 93 100.1 96 102 112 113 84 95 81
5th 104.1 98.1 88 106.1 103 108 116 108 92 107
6th 101.1 104.2 96.1 89 106 104 113 116 110 99
7th 98.3 102 105.3 97.1 98 114 103 115 118 109
8th 109.2 104.1 93 107.2 99 97 115 102 108 119
9th 101.3 114.5 92.3 102 104 106 101 111 109 116
10th 79.3 102.3 110.2 92.3 104 109 107 97 117 109
11th 93.4 81.1 102.3 109.2 95 99 106 107 96 118
12th 105.3 95.3 83.2 107.3 118 108 109 118 120 97
Total 1,283.1 1,349.7 1,296.5 1,352 1,375 1,420 1,426 1,415 1,388 1,415

While the district did offer remote learning at the beginning of this school year, Mount Vernon School superintendent Greg Batenhorst noted many of those remote learners have now returned to in-person learning this year.

“We saw some increases with the class that transitioned from fourth to fifth grade, and saw the same with the class that transitioned from eighth grade to ninth grade,” Batenhorst said. “We don’t know exactly why, but it is interesting that this took place at transition grades from elementary to middle school, and middle school to high school.”

According to Batenhorst, public school attendance across America fell by roughly 5% during the pandemic.

“It does appear maybe some who did not attend schools last year have made their way back to in person learning again this year,” Batenhorst said.

With the increase in housing options in Mount Vernon over the next years, Batenhorst continues to expect the district will see a steady increase in enrollment.

Lisbon

Lisbon Enrollment Count (10 Years)

﻿Grade 2012-13 2013-14 2014-15 2015-16 2016-17 2017-18 2018-19 2019-20 2020-21 2021-22
Preschool 44 52 43 39 59 47 57 60 50 57
AK-K 75 65 61 59 49 61 60 73 74 58
1st 57 47 57 47 46 34 51 49 62 63
2nd 52 59 51 56 48 44 32 53 52 62
3rd 33 53 56 56 57 48 47 30 53 53
4th 57 34 52 53 55 53 49 51 30 48
5th 43 54 37 51 57 53 51 47 45 30
6th 45 43 57 37 50 59 55 49 60 49
7th 52 42 38 55 40 49 60 58 55 50
8th 46 51 46 39 58 42 50 55 58 53
9th 37 51 52 45 39 54 40 48 59 57
10th 55 43 51 55 46 38 48 36 45 58
11th 40 54 41 50 52 50 35 48 36 40
12th 39 47 53 40 45 49 47 37 46 35
Total 675 695 695 682 701 681 682 694 725 712

While Lisbon’s number of students in seats saw a slight decline this year, from 725 as reported last year to 712 this year, Lisbon superintendent Pat Hocking notes the district is one he sees as stable.

“Finances are doing really well and facilities have been greatly improved,” Hocking said. “We have above-average standardized test scores to go along with that. Lisbon is a strong school district that will be viable and thriving for a long time.”

Where the district lost students this year was primarily at the pre-kindergarten and kindergarten numbers, which saw a loss of 16 students in alternative kindergarten and kindergarten this year, as well as roughly 11 from AK/kindergarten to first grade. The rest of grades saw slight increases or decreases throughout that evened out to that decrease of 13.

The district continues to see open enrollment into Lisbon being a positive for the school, with a net increase of five students for the district this school year for their certified enrollment count.

“As for future enrollment trends, I see Lisbon staying steady or even increasing some in size,” Hocking said. “Lisbon residents have been very consistent over the years, but our open enrollment in numbers have made a huge positive impact on our budget.”

