Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand is encouraging Iowa school districts to apply for rebates offered by the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) 2022 Clean School Bus Program (CSBP) as a way to save Iowa tax dollars. After the application process closes on August 19, the EPA will offer eligible school districts up to $500 million to replace old school buses with new zero-emission and low-emission school buses.

“This program is an opportunity for school districts in Iowa to update their fleets with zero or reduced emission models that vastly reduce fuel and maintenance costs, saving Iowa tax dollars,” said Sand.

