Eric Roy Larsen passed away Jan. 14, 2022. Eric was born Jan. 1, 1951, to Kurt and Virginia (Feyder) Larsen in Sioux City. Memorial services were held Friday, Jan. 21,2022, at the Third Church in Pella. The Garden Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Eric was a 1970 graduate of Mt. Vernon High School and attended Waldorf Junior College in Forest City. On June 30, 1973, he was united in marriage to Chris Bigger at the Mt. Vernon United Methodist Church. They were blessed with two daughters, Amanda and Annie. Eric kept busy as the ‘Dish Man’ before retiring in 2019, due to illness. Eric and Chris were actively involved at Community Bible Church in Mt. Vernon since 1992, until moving to Pella in 2020, to be closer to their daughters. His greatest joy in life was his family. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife Chris and their family, Amanda (Joe) Ritzert of Pella and Annie (Michael) Denner of Ottumwa; 11 grandchildren; siblings, Beth (Tom) Larsen-Lewis of Mt. Vernon, Kurt “Gregg” (Jean) Larsen of Ankeny, Dirk (Cher) Larsen of Olin, and Ty (Maria) Larsen of Windsor Heights and many nieces and nephews. Eric was preceded in death by his parents Kurt and Virginia Larsen; parents-in-law Harry and Polly Bigger and his beloved dog Tucker.
Memorials may be given to Gift of Life Transplant House.