Bring the kids and join Cedar Amateur Astronomers to see more James Webb Space Telescope images. There will be many activities indoors and outside, weather permitting. Doors open at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14, at the Eastern Iowa Observatory & Learning Center, 1365 Ivanhoe Rd., Ely, in the Palisades-Dows Preserve, six miles southeast of Cedar Rapids off Highway 30.

All ages are welcome to this free event to explore Webb and the wonders of our universe. The club planned the event as an excellent way for kids of all ages to further their interest in astronomy, science and the Webb Telescope. A snack and beverages will be provided.

