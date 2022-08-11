Bring the kids and join Cedar Amateur Astronomers to see more James Webb Space Telescope images. There will be many activities indoors and outside, weather permitting. Doors open at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14, at the Eastern Iowa Observatory & Learning Center, 1365 Ivanhoe Rd., Ely, in the Palisades-Dows Preserve, six miles southeast of Cedar Rapids off Highway 30.
All ages are welcome to this free event to explore Webb and the wonders of our universe. The club planned the event as an excellent way for kids of all ages to further their interest in astronomy, science and the Webb Telescope. A snack and beverages will be provided.
Mark Brown, NASA JPL Solar System Ambassador, will discuss Webb’s first images from July and any new ones released. In this interactive discussion, Brown will update attendees on some of the science learned from these images and answer questions from the audience.
Families can visit new Webb-related displays and check out equipment, including a 16-inch, computer-controlled telescope and 24-inch Boller and Chivens Cassegrain professional-grade telescope. A snack and beverages will be provided. Attendees also have the opportunity to attend a live expert panel discussion straight from NASA. This is exclusive to host sites only, and guests are welcome to submit questions in advance or during the live chat.